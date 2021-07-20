News
Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on rejecting applications to challenge election results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Constitutional Court of Armenia today promulgated its decision on rejecting the applications submitted to challenge the results of the elections [snap elections of the National Assembly].

The Constitutional Court rendered a decision on challenging the results of the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20 after rejecting the applications submitted by the opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs and the opposition Awakening and Homeland of Armenians political parties, leaving the decision of the Central Electoral Commission on the election’s results in effect.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
