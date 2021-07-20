Putin: Russia-Azerbaijan economic relations are being actively restored

The economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are being actively restored in wake of the crisis linked to the pandemic. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said this during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin’s press service reported.

“Last year, there was a certain decline, but now there is stable growth and restoration. Russia confidently occupies one of the top spots in the economic sector, and the intergovernmental commission works actively, there are many sectors for cooperation. In the near future, Russia plans to send a representative delegation to Azerbaijan that will deal with these matters in Baku. The delegates meet on various platforms on a regular basis. Manufacturing, transport, infrastructures and some other issues are taken into consideration. Currently, we are cooperating more and more actively in the fight against the coronavirus. I believe 100,000 doses [of the vaccine] have already been delivered. We’re working on starting joint production in Azerbaijan,” Putin said.