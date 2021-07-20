News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Head of Armenia's Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan released
Head of Armenia's Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan released
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Head of Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan, who is accused under the case of electoral fraud and is in custody, has been released. The Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“After considering the defense’s motion, the prosecutor changed the pre-trial measure with release on bail (the document on real estate attached to the motion was used as an object for bail). The fact that Lusine Avetyan gave a confessional testimony and assisted in the investigation and revelation of the crime, as well as the fact that there was less risk of obstruction of investigation through the use of illegal influence, were taken into consideration. The release on bail is sufficient to guarantee the proper conduct of the accused while in liberty,” the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Avetyan is charged with obstructing exercise of electoral right, the activities of electoral commissions or exercise of the powers of persons participating in the elections and violating the confidentiality of vote.

According to the attorney of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, Avetyan testified against the mayor of Goris, and Arushanyan was arrested on the basis of that testimony.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on rejecting applications to challenge election results
The Constitutional Court rendered a decision on...
 Opposition 'Armenia' bloc to take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' still considering
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am...
 Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal petition to Armenia Central Electoral Commission
As is known, this ruling party member will be appointed as the country's new ambassador to the United States…
 Opposition party to appeal Armenia Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections in ECHR
Today the Constitutional Court decided to...
 Armenia Constitutional Court upholds Central Electoral Commission decision on snap parliamentary election results
The court president informed…
 Two more members of opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc apprehended
Police have been carrying out tight surveillance at the main building of the Armenian government since the morning…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos