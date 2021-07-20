Aliyev is trying to assure Putin that post-conflict period in Karabakh is passing smoothly

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is trying to assure President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin that the post-conflict period in Nagorno-Karabakh is passing smoothly.
“I would like to thank you for your constant focus and for participating in solving the important and sensitive issues,” Aliyev said during his meeting with Putin, adding that he is in constant contact with the President of the Russian Federation.
“Our contacts have played a major role in the stabilization of the situation over the past eight months following the end of the war. We are determined to make sure the post-conflict period is as painless as possible. I believe we are succeeding through common efforts,” Aliyev said, Interfax Azerbaijan cited.