Catholicos of All Armenians receives Member of European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau

The Catholicos of All Armenians today received Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau, as reported the press divan of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed his gratitude to the French government and the friendly French people for the constant generosity, as well as the support shown to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the pandemic, as well as during and after the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh].
During the conversation, the parties touched upon the dire consequences of the second war in Artsakh, the challenges and security issues facing the people of Artsakh and Armenia, the barbarism against the religious, historical and cultural heritage of the Diocese of Artsakh in the territories that are now under Azerbaijan’s control and Azerbaijan’s aspirations to falsify the pertinence of Armenian shrines. They also talked about the actions being taken to solve the current problems, as well as the social programs that the Armenian Church is carrying out to support the displaced families of Artsakh.
The Catholicos of All Armenians said it is important for the international community to express a clear stance and make maximum efforts to stop Azerbaijan from making threats and the country’s provocative encroachments on Armenia’s borders.