FUTURE ARMENIAN initiative plans to help 50,000 families repatriate to Armenia

The FUTURE ARMENIAN plans to help 50,000 Armenian families repatriate to Armenia. On July 20, the Social Initiatives Center in Yerevan hosted an open meeting with initiators of the FUTURE ARMENIAN initiative Artur Alaverdyan, Nubar Afeyan, Aram Bekchyan and Ruben Vardanyan.

The future steps and upcoming projects of the initiative were discussed. During the meeting, the participants informed that the FUTURE ARMENIAN movement has brought together nearly 90,000 people from 97 countries around the world, and Aram Bekchyan provided information about the plan for repatriation of 50,000 Armenian families from abroad, particularly the United States.

In his turn, member of the Public Council of Armenia Arshak Sadoyan addressed Ruben Vardanyan with the request to organize and hold the 7th conference with representatives of the Armenian Diaspora. According to Sadoyan, it will take Armenia more than 10 years to get out of the current situation. He also offered to discuss the formation of a Pan-Armenian Council. In response, Vardanyan said he and his teammates haven’t been able to find out the real number of Armenians abroad over the past years. “When we say there are 10,000,000 Armenians, we don’t know if it’s right. I want us to be honest with each other,” Vardanyan added.