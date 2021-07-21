Newspaper: Armenia envoys get frank on their closed online chat

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: A few days ago, by the decree of RA President Armen Sarkissian, Dziunik Aghajanian was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
We were informed that her recall was decided within literally a few days.
The thing is that the RA ambassadors have a closed [online] chat where they communicate with each other. After the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall], heated discussions took place in this chat, and Dziunik Aghajanian accused her colleagues—the male ambassadors—of being silent, of betraying the homeland, of not expressing their revolt.
A long time has passed and, according to the information we have received, someone belatedly betrayed Aghajanian, drawing the attention of the NSS [(National Security Service)] to the ambassador's behavior and providing the conversation made on chat. This was followed by a call from an ordinary employee of the MFA personnel department to Aghajanian that, 'Get ready for a rotation,' and the ambassador was recalled, literally within 2 days.
Although there is a huge shortage of staff appointment—including ambassadors—at the MFA, and the current authorities are unable to fill that gap, the dissident ambassador was not allowed to stay [in office] even for a day [more] to perform protocols and bid farewell to the official circles of the ambassador-hosting country.