News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 21
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians to MEP: International community must take clear stance
Catholicos of All Armenians to MEP: International community must take clear stance
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday received—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—Nathalie Loiseau (France), chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs European Parliament, the Mother See informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the conversation, they discussed the severe consequences of the second Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, the challenges and security problems facing the people of Artsakh and Armenia, the barbaric attitude towards the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church’s spiritual, historical and cultural heritage in the territories now under Azerbaijani control, and the aspirations to falsify Armenian sanctuaries.

They spoke also about the steps being taken to overcome the existing problems, as well as the social programs being implemented by the Armenian Church for the benefit of displaced Artsakh families.

The Catholicos of All Armenians considered important the international community adopting a clear stance and making every effort to stop Azerbaijan's threats and provocative encroachments on the borders of Armenia, and to contribute to the speedy resolution of the existing problems and the establishment of stability and peace in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Holy Etchmiadzin responds to false announcements of Grand Mufti of Azerbaijan made in Artsakh’s Shushi
Fr. Shahe Ananyan, Director of the Inter-Church relations Department of the Mother See , commented on the matter…
 Catholicos of All Armenians, European Commissioner discuss situation after Artsakh war
Karekin II received Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement…
 Karekin II expresses condolences to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
The Catholicos of All Armenians prayed to...
 Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis
The Catholicos of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church…
 Catholicos Aram I meets with Pope Francis at Vatican
During the second session, Patriarch Raï of...
 Catholicos of Armenian Catholicosate of Great House of Cilicia to head for Vatican
Aram I will attend a meeting—with the participation of Pope Francis—of Christian religious leaders in Lebanon…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos