Catholicos of All Armenians to MEP: International community must take clear stance

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday received—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—Nathalie Loiseau (France), chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs European Parliament, the Mother See informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the conversation, they discussed the severe consequences of the second Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, the challenges and security problems facing the people of Artsakh and Armenia, the barbaric attitude towards the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church’s spiritual, historical and cultural heritage in the territories now under Azerbaijani control, and the aspirations to falsify Armenian sanctuaries.
They spoke also about the steps being taken to overcome the existing problems, as well as the social programs being implemented by the Armenian Church for the benefit of displaced Artsakh families.
The Catholicos of All Armenians considered important the international community adopting a clear stance and making every effort to stop Azerbaijan's threats and provocative encroachments on the borders of Armenia, and to contribute to the speedy resolution of the existing problems and the establishment of stability and peace in the region.