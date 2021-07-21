Storks face threat of extinction in Armenia due to environmental pollution in recent years.
Ecologists have been sounding the respective alarm for several years now. They are particularly concerned about the fact that storks with blackened wings can be seen more often now in Armavir and Ararat Provinces of Armenia. According to ecologists, this is a vivid proof of the impending ecological catastrophe.
Storks can be seen quite often in the garbage dump of Masis town. Last year, this landfill was considered "guilty" for polluting the storks; but in fact, nothing has changed for a whole year in this regard.
There is no proper waste management and distribution here either.
Zoologist Lusine Aghajanyan, for example, believes that this problem is more global and should not be narrowed down to one waste-producing enterprise.