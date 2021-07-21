Ombudsman to MEP: All Armenian servicemen, civilians held in Azerbaijan are captives by status

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, received Nathalie Loiseau (France), chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs European Parliament, the Human Rights Defender’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Tatoyan presented the facts of Azerbaijani armed forces’ violations of the rights of the border residents of Armenia. Also, he noted that these criminal acts of the Azerbaijani servicemen are aimed at depriving Armenia’s civilians of their right to life, property and other vital rights, being engaged in cattle-breeding, and earning a family income.
The ombudsman of Armenia spoke also about the urgency of the return of Armenian captives being held in Azerbaijan, noting that presenting them as "terrorists" or "saboteurs" grossly violates international requirements.
He noted that all Armenian servicemen and civilians being held in Azerbaijan are captives by status, and they should be released immediately and returned to their homeland without any political or other preconditions. Tatoyan added that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing this process, grossly violating the rights of these captives and their families, causing them suffering and creating tension in society.
Also, the ombudsman presented the war crimes of the Azerbaijani armed forces during the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.
Furthermore, Arman Tatoyan presented evidence of how Armenophobia and killing of Armenians are encouraged by the top Azerbaijani authorities.
At the end of the meeting the parties reached an agreement on cooperation in the protection of human rights.