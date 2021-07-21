Armenia PM Chief of Staff to new 1st deputy defense minister: You have government, ruling party team’s support

Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, introduced the newly appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan to the staff of the Ministry of Defense and the senior officers of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, Harutyunyan thanked—now—former Acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan for his work.

Subsequently, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the reforms that are launched in the Armenian army, as well as the solution of the problems that arose after the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.

"You have the support of the government and the political team of the [ruling] Civil Contract Party to implement these reforms," Arayik Harutyunyan said, in particular, addressing Karapetyan.