Body found in area near church in Karabakh's Stepanakert, bruises and bleeding seen
Body found in area near church in Karabakh's Stepanakert, bruises and bleeding seen
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

On July 19 at 4pm the Emergency Medical Assistance Station in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) sent a report stating that an emergency assistance group had found the body of a citizen of Stepanakert in an area near a church located on one of the local streets.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs that the Forensic Medicine Expert Examinations Bureau of the Ministry of Health reported that there are bruises and bleeding on the lower jaw from the left, the frontal surface of the chest and the frontal surface of the twin shins in the belt area from the left side of the left arm.

Forensic medicine expert examination has been designated, and police officers of Stepanakert are dealing with inspection.
