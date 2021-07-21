Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician should be released immediately after posting bail, says his lawyer

YEREVAN. – Sadly, it took a long time to establish justice, Professor Armen Charchyan should never have been arrested. Aram Vardevanyan, a lawyer of Dr. Armen Charchyan—Izmirlian Medical Center director, and an MP candidate from the opposition "Armenia" bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan—told this to reporters outside a Yerevan court Wednesday, referring to the court decision, by which Charchyan shall be released on a bail of 15 million drams (approx. US$30,390).

"This was a great injustice that we saw for a month; but justice always prevails. We said from the beginning that the professor should be released," Vardevanyan added, in particular.

He informed that Armen Charchyan will take his mandate of an MP.

One of Charchyan's other attorneys, Erik Aleksanyan, noted, for his part, that Armen Charchyan was in a good mood. "He shall be released immediately after posting the 15 million [dram] bail," Aleksanyan added.

Armen Charchyan has been charged under Article 154.2 of the Criminal Code—that is, giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will.

A recording was disseminated on the Internet, according to which Armen Charchyan was urging his employees at Izmirlian Medical Center to go and vote in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. But according to his legal defense team, the edited version of that recording was submitted to the court, whereas in the full version, Charchyan had not threatened or put pressure on his employees.