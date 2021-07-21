News
Acting economy minister: Armenia exports in June exceeded $300m for first time
Acting economy minister: Armenia exports in June exceeded $300m for first time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In June 2021, Armenia's exports exceeded US$300 million for the first time. Acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"In June 2021, the job market [of Armenia] continued to grow rapidly, setting a new record—643,256—for employees with a tax base; an increase by 8,305 compared to May.

With all this, there is a sharp demand for labor in the sectors of construction, agriculture, IT, processing industry, and even taxis.

Therefore, I call on ‘apprehending’—to strengthen and develop our country—the relatives who have gone to work abroad," Kerobyan added.
Հայերեն
