Yerevan State University opening new M.A. program in American Studies
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia is pleased to announce the opening of the new MA program in American Studies (degree in International Relations) at Yerevan State University.

Until August 20, 2021, the American Studies Center at Yerevan State University is accepting applications for the new two-year M.A. program, which is designed and developed in collaboration with Arizona State University and funded by a grant from the U.S. Embassy in Armenia. Classes will start in September 2021.

The newly developed M.A. program offers a rigorous and analytically intensive two-year curriculum in American Studies, International Relations, with majors concentrating in fields of U.S. foreign policy, U.S. international and domestic policies, and American social, economic, political, and public life. One of the special features of the program is its focus on social science research methodology.

Armenia-US relations are hinged on common values and strong partnership. The U.S. Embassy is proud to support this partnership and will continue to make investments in the education sector so that those wishing to specialize in American studies have the opportunity to do so and go on to make their contributions to mutual understanding, as well as strengthening of cooperation and friendship between Armenia and the United States.
This text available in   Հայերեն
