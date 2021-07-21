Union of Armenians of Russia: Plaques honoring Armenian marshals of former USSR dismantled

The plaques honoring USSR Marshals Hovhannes Baghramyan, Hamazasp Babajanyan, as well as Andranik Ozanian and Garegin Nzhdeh and placed in the premises of an Armenian cathedral in the city of Armavir of Krasnodar have been dismantled. Vice-President of the Union of Armenians of Russia German Ananyants said this during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ananyants said it was announced that this was done to legalize the placement of those plaques and added that registration is underway. “It might be possible to place busts. Either the plaques will be legalized or busts will be placed,” Ananyants said.
As far as the placement of Armenian cross-tones is concerned, according to Ananyants, the works were planned two years ago. “The cross-stones were placed separately, not in place of the plaques. The final dates are not indicated. Works are underway with the local authorities,” he concluded.
News was spread on social networks that the plaques honoring USSR Marshals Hovhannes Baghramyan, Hamazasp Babajanyan, as well as Andranik Ozanian and Garegin Nzhdeh in Armavir city of Krasnodar had been dismantled and cross-stones had been placed instead.