Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief visits rehabilitation center

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan yesterday visited Soldier’s Home Rehabilitation Center with the accompaniment of Head of the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces, Colonel Sahak Ohanyan.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Rector of Yerevan State Medical University named after Mkhitar Heratsi, Professor Armen Muradyan introduced the guests to the Center’s resources and peculiarities, the methods of treatment, as well as the social support programs for wounded servicemen and servicemen who have become disabled.
Muradyan also presented the cooperation programs and discussed the future actions.
At the end of the visit, Lieutenant General Davtyan granted symbolic mementos to the Center under the name “Armenian Soldier”.