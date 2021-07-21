News
Excavations resume at Tavush Fortress area of Armenia (PHOTOS)
Excavations resume at Tavush Fortress area of Armenia (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Archaeological excavations in the area of Tavush Fortress of Armenia resumed on July 14. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from Berd Municipality.

This work had started last year, but was stopped due to the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.

The excavations are carried out by researchers Tigran Aleksanyan and Harutyun Badalyan of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography. Local residents are also involved in these activities.

The researchers said that their expectations are high from these excavations.

Archaeological excavations in the area of Tavush Fortress are carried out by the decision of the Armenian government.

The first such excavations were carried out there between 1986 and 1988.
This text available in   Հայերեն
