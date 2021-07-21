Perenjiyev: Aliyev-Putin meeting was held on threshold of signing of another Moscow-Baku-Yerevan agreement

The meeting of Aliyev and Putin was held on the threshold of the signing of another Moscow-Baku-Yerevan trilateral agreement. This is what political scientist Aleksandr Perenjiyev said in an interview with Kavbyuro TV.

According to him, the meeting was devoted to the processes unfolding in the western regions of Azerbaijan that began in November 2020 and developed in January 2021.

“They are all taking place in a complicated environment, with obstacles created by Yerevan. Thus, as the mass media reported, Moscow and Baku need to “bring the times into compliance with each other” in order to earmark the mechanisms for the future settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, as well as the implementation of the agreements already reached for development of communications in the South Caucasus, including the formation of Zangezur corridor as the “sickest” element for implementation of the trilateral agreements reached in January 2021,” he summed up.