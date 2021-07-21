News
Talks over Eurasian Economic Union-Iran free trade agreement kick off
Talks over Eurasian Economic Union-Iran free trade agreement kick off
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Tehran hosted the meeting of the delegations of the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states and the Islamic Republic of Iran over the conclusion of a free trade agreement that will replace the temporary agreement that has been in effect since October 2019.

During the meeting, the delegates discussed the draft terms of reference for the upcoming negotiations and exchanged views on the possible content of the document.

“After the meeting, agreements were reached to consider the new problems with cooperation compared with the temporary agreement that existed, that is, to expand coverage of products, support sector-specific cooperation and increase transparency of public procurement and, taking into consideration the similarities of the approaches of both sides to the negotiations, it will be possible to carry out considerable activities in a short period,” Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev stated.

The first stage of negotiations for conclusion of an agreement will be held in September of this year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
