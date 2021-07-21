Armenia 2nd President: Authorities will use technology of planned defeat again

Armenian analyst: 138,000 citizens have left Armenia over past 6 months, 80,000 of them will never return

Talks over Eurasian Economic Union-Iran free trade agreement kick off

Armenia MOD official presents Azerbaijani army's provocations in Yeraskh sector of border to military attachés

Armenian acting FM receives French Member of European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau

Citizens of Armenia's Kajaran holding protest, demand release of Mayor Manvel Paramazyan

Two new Azerbaijani military units exploited in Karabakh's Martakert region

Perenjiyev: Aliyev-Putin meeting was held on threshold of signing of another Moscow-Baku-Yerevan agreement

Armenian defense minister resigns, more on COVID-19 in Armenia, July 21 digest

Union of Armenians of Russia: Plaques honoring Armenian marshals of former USSR dismantled

Cyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Ankara's steps in Varosha

Attorney of brother of businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan: Yes, my client opened fire, but doesn't accept the charge

Italian official shoots immigrant

Erdogan: Ankara has nothing against the Taliban's ideology

US, Japan and South Korea intend to deepen trilateral cooperation

Armenia ombudsman’s office: Citizens' verbal complaints double as of July

Attorney: Civil claim being prepared against Armenian army general turned MP Gagik Melkonyan

Excavations resume at Tavush Fortress area of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief visits rehabilitation center

Yerevan State University opening new M.A. program in American Studies

1 dead, 3 injured in major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat Province

One dollar falls below AMD 488 in Armenia

Body found in area near church in Karabakh's Stepanakert, bruises and bleeding seen

Masked man robs 70-year-old couple with weapon in Armenia's Gyumri

Armenia deputy defense minister Suren Sahakyan sacked

Over $8m in investments expected in Armenia’s Gyumri

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member doctor: I currently have two options

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member doctor comes out of prison

Acting economy minister: Armenia exports in June exceeded $300m for first time

OIF head to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I would like to reaffirm to you all solidarity of Francophone community

Peskov: Russia ready to welcome France mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Kremlin: Karabakh agreements’ implementation not going badly in general

Armenia PM Chief of Staff to new 1st deputy defense minister: You have government, ruling party team’s support

Opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia to take parliamentary seats

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician should be released immediately after posting bail, says his lawyer

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member doctor released on bail

Storks face threat of extinction in Armenia

Ombudsman to MEP: All Armenian servicemen, civilians held in Azerbaijan are captives by status

12 people killed in China in worst floods in 1,000 years

220 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians to MEP: International community must take clear stance

US Senator Menendez: Azerbaijanis interfering on physical territory of Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers violated Tegh community residents’ rights

Newspaper: Armenia envoys get frank on their closed online chat

Newspaper: On what arguments Armenia Constitutional Court made decision?

2021 marks 3 years since fully-functional American library opened at No. 3 School of Armenia’s Charentsavan

Biden administration reaches preliminary agreement with Germany over Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline

Coronavirus pandemic leads to more than 4m excess deaths in India

Lavrov calls on refraining from taking any step that will destabilize situation in Cyprus

FUTURE ARMENIAN initiative plans to help 50,000 families repatriate to Armenia

Putin-Aliyev talks are over

Nathalie Loiseau to Nikol Pashinyan: I will continue to be a friend of Armenia and Armenians in European Parliament

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Member of European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau

Putin congratulates Aliyev on occasion of Kurban Bayrami in Arabic

Aliyev is trying to assure Putin that post-conflict period in Karabakh is passing smoothly

Armenia acting FM on current situation on border with Azerbaijan

Head of Armenia's Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan released

Putin: Russia-Azerbaijan economic relations are being actively restored

Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on rejecting applications to challenge election results

Putin thanks Aliyev for "finding compromised solutions to Nagorno-Karabakh issue"

Brother of famous Armenian businessman and elected MP Khachatur Sukiasyan is charged

Armenia President to pay working visit to Japan

18 Armenian MP candidates declare self-recusal

BREAKING: Azerbaijan opens fire near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, more on latest developments

US Embassy in Armenia issues statement on incidents near Yeraskh

TALK TIME: Armenian military figure says Azerbaijan needs Syunik Province to implement pan-Turkism idea

Yerevan judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on pre-trial measure for Armen Charchyan

Armenia acting PM makes new personnel appointment

Assistant to Armenia acting PM sacked

Ex-deputy chief of Armenian army's General Staff appointed First Deputy Defense Minister

Nathalie Loiseau expresses concern over current escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armen Charchyan to court: Overriding interest of me not remaining in custody is health of citizens of Armenia

Defense motions to release opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician on bail

One dollar drops below AMD 492 in Armenia

Russia Deputy FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan: Azerbaijan's ultimate goal is to seize Syunik Province

Armenia acting MOD resigns, to be replaced by deputy chief of army's General Staff

Armenia Ambassador to UAE and Bahrain recalled

Yerevan court rejects attorneys' motion to lift pre-trial measure against ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan

Court hearing over case of Armenian doctor begins (LIVE)