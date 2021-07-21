Armenia MOD official presents Azerbaijani army's provocations in Yeraskh sector of border to military attachés

Head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Levon Ayvazyan today received military attachés of foreign embassies accredited to the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, Ayvazyan presented the situation created as a result of the provocations made by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly in the Yeraskh sector, as well as stressed the fact that the aggressive rhetoric of the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan in regard to territorial aspirations against the Republic of Armenia are undermining the efforts for the establishment of long-term peace in the region, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Ayvazyan also mentioned that even though the Armenian side stays true to a peaceful settlement of the situation, it reserves itself the right to take all necessary measures to prevent and counter similar incidents. He also emphasized the fact that Armenia anticipates a clear response of its international partners to such violations of international law on the part of Azerbaijan.