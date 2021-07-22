World Tourism Organization announces record-breaking crisis in history

Between January and May, international tourist arrivals were 85% below 2019 levels (or a 65% drop on 2020), the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported.
“The biggest crisis in the history of tourism continues into a second year. Between January and May, international tourist arrivals were 85% below 2019 levels (or a 65% drop on 2020), UNWTO data shows. Despite a small uptick in May, the emergence of COVID-19 variants and the continued imposition of restrictions are weighing on the recovery of international travel. Meanwhile, domestic tourism continues to rebound in many parts of the world,” the UNWTO noted
“The latest UNWTO data shows that over the first five months of the year, world destinations recorded 147 million fewer international arrivals (overnight visitors) compared to the same period of 2020, or 460 million less than pre-pandemic year of 2019. However, the data does point to a relatively small upturn in May, with arrivals declining by 82% (versus May 2019), after falling by 86% in April. This slight upward trend emerged as some destinations started to ease restrictions and consumer confidence rose slightly,” the UNWTO added.
UNWTO experts generally believe that after the losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, world tourism will be able to recover its level no earlier than 2023.
UNWTO has rated 2020 as the worst period in the history of respective observations. Accordingly, last year there were one billion fewer international travels than in 2019 (1.5 billion).