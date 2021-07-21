Armenia Ombudsman: Shootings in Yeraskh disturb the peace of civilians

The group led by Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan yesterday carried out fact-finding activities in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia. This is what Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan posted on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“Based on the results, the Ombudsman is currently summing up the special report, which is in English and substantiated with evidence.

Once again, the Human Rights Defender would like to make it clear that the Azerbaijani firing next to Yeraskh is of a criminal nature and is being carried out in a way that is dangerous for the life and health and other vital rights of the civilian population. They disturb the peace of citizens.”