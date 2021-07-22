Newspaper: Artsakh Defense Army commander to be changed?

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, changes are expected in the near future not only at the MOD [(Ministry of Defense of)] Armenia, but also in the composition of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Defense Army [(DA)].

According to our Artsakh source, the [serving] DA commander, Lieutenant General Mikayel Arzumanyan, wants to resign.

The thing is that, according to our information, Arzumanyan simply does not want to work with Artsakh and the RA leadership anymore.

At the same time, let us emphasize that [Armenia’s acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan and his team do not want to decline from the service rendered by Arzumanyan and intend to persuade him to agree to take any position in the defense sector in the RA, but Arzumanyan, according to our source, is categorically against such "reshuffle."

Let us also note that there is no final decision yet on who will be elected after Arzumanyan's resignation, as it is impossible to appoint the first person to happen to such a responsible position as the [Artsakh] DA commander, whereas today there is a major personnel problem of senior officer staff in the field of defense.