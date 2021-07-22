225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 225 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 228,161 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, two more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,575 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 91, the total respective number so far is 218,676, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,797—an increase by 132 from the previous day.
And 5,034 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,287,379 such tests have been performed to date.