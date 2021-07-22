Acting PM congratulates opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs on entering parliament

YEREVAN. – By the decision of the Constitutional Court, it was once again recorded that the snap National Assembly (NA) elections in Armenia were held in accordance with the standards of democracy, and the final results of the elections express the will of the people of the Republic of Armenia. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
He reminded that according to the international observation missions, these parliamentary elections were competitive, fundamental freedoms and rights were respected, the elections were free, the opportunities for election campaign were equal, the principle of equal coverage was ensured, and the elections corresponded to the principles of democracy.
"Thus, the NA of the eighth convocation will consist of 107 MPs, and the [ruling] CC [Civil Contract Party] will have 71 seats, the [opposition] ‘Armenia’ bloc—29 seats, the [opposition] ‘I Have Honor’ bloc—7 seats.
I congratulate all of us on holding free and competitive parliamentary elections in crisis conditions. Congratulations to the ‘Armenia’ bloc and the ‘I Have Honor" bloc on entering the parliament.
For the first time in the history of the Republic of Armenia, elections have become a means of overcoming the internal political crisis, whereas in the past we were used to the practice of having internal political crises [based on] election results," Pashinyan added.