Armenia revenue committee chief: Continuous growth trend of jobs continued in June as well

YEREVAN. – We have been recording for several months that the number of jobs in our country is growing. We have an absolute record of paid, registered jobs in June as well. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
State Revenue Committee Chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan, for his part, presented the respective data, noting: "In recent months, the continuous growth trend of jobs has continued in June as well. The number of registered, paid jobs was about 643 thousand; this figure had no precedent. (…). It is also noteworthy that the total income paid for these jobs in June also recorded an unprecedented figure. (…). The average [monthly] salary is also high. (…).”
In his turn, acting PM Pashinyan reflected on the income tax indicator, noting. "We have collected 28 billion 500 million drams more income tax in the [first] six months of this year than in 2018; this—in the case when we have considerably reduced the income tax rate.”