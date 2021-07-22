News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia revenue committee chief: Continuous growth trend of jobs continued in June as well
Armenia revenue committee chief: Continuous growth trend of jobs continued in June as well
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – We have been recording for several months that the number of jobs in our country is growing. We have an absolute record of paid, registered jobs in June as well. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

State Revenue Committee Chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan, for his part, presented the respective data, noting: "In recent months, the continuous growth trend of jobs has continued in June as well. The number of registered, paid jobs was about 643 thousand; this figure had no precedent. (…). It is also noteworthy that the total income paid for these jobs in June also recorded an unprecedented figure. (…). The average [monthly] salary is also high. (…).”

In his turn, acting PM Pashinyan reflected on the income tax indicator, noting. "We have collected 28 billion 500 million drams more income tax in the [first] six months of this year than in 2018; this—in the case when we have considerably reduced the income tax rate.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects
“Our analysis shows that the...
 Armenian government exempts company importing raw material for military helmets production from customs duty
Through the program, it is planned to...
 Armenia acting economy minister: Government has to bring shepherds from other countries
The Civil Contract Party garnered most of its...
 Armenia government allocates more than $18m to reconstruct over 50km roads
"Here we have achieved a target goal in the intermediate sense,” said acting PM Pashinyan…
 Armenia acting premier: Some of our reforms are being taken advantage of
We already have developed a draft law to counteract it…
 One dollar falls below AMD 488 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos