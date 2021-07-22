Armenia government allocates more than $18m to reconstruct over 50km roads

YEREVAN. – At its Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the interim government of Armenia decided to make changes in the draft state budget for 2021, and allocated 8.9 billion drams (approx. US$18,372,486) from the funds allocated to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure for the reconstruction of 50.7 kilometers of roads.
Of these roads, 44.9 kilometers are interstate, 1.7 kilometers—national, and 4.15 kilometers—provincial.
"Here we have achieved a target goal in the intermediate sense. It is about the quality of the roads. We have visible progress in the quality of roads, but we have not yet achieved the goal we talked about in 2018. It is about achieving a completely new standard for the quality of roads," said acting PM Nikol Pashinyan.