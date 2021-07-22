Two planes crash at Dubai airport

The plane of the Emirati low-cost airline Flydubai, heading for Bishkek from Dubai, collided on the taxiway with a plane of the Bahrain airline Gulf Air on Thursday morning, no one was injured, but the passengers had to take off later on other flights, the press services of the airlines told RIA Novosti.
Flydubai's flight from Dubai International Airport to Bishkek International Airport returned to the dock on 22 July due to a minor incident involving one of our next-generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft and another aircraft on the taxiway. Passengers departed on a later flight. Flydubai, together with the authorities, will investigate the incident, said the official representative of the air carrier.
In turn, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, confirmed to RIA Novosti that at Dubai International Airport, one of its aircraft crashed on the ground after another airliner hit the tail of this aircraft.