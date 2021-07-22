Well-known Armenia businessman’s brother arrested

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has ruled that Robert Sukiasyan—the brother of Khachatur Sukiasyan, a well-known businessman who has won a parliamentary with the electoral list of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party—be arrested. Robert Sukiasyan’s lawyer, Gor Mikayelyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
He added that along with this arrest decision, the court found the earlier decision to detain him as lawful.
Robert Sukiasyan was detained within the framework of the criminal case in connection with the shooting that took place on the evening of July 18 on a downtown Yerevan street.