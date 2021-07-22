News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Well-known Armenia businessman’s brother arrested
Well-known Armenia businessman’s brother arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has ruled that Robert Sukiasyan—the brother of Khachatur Sukiasyan, a well-known businessman who has won a parliamentary with the electoral list of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party—be arrested. Robert Sukiasyan’s lawyer, Gor Mikayelyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

He added that along with this arrest decision, the court found the earlier decision to detain him as lawful.

Robert Sukiasyan was detained within the framework of the criminal case in connection with the shooting that took place on the evening of July 18 on a downtown Yerevan street.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Flood damage in Belgium exceeds € 10 billion
The flooding in Belgium caused by heavy rains, according to official figures on Thursday morning…
 Two planes crash at Dubai airport
Flydubai's flight from Dubai International Airport to Bishkek International Airport returned…
 Armenia Syunik provincial governor’s son declared wanted
In connection with the shootings in Goris city…
 Italian official shoots immigrant
La Repubblica also reported that the...
 1 dead, 3 injured in major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat Province
A car went off road, rolled a few meters, and ended up upside down in a field…
 Body found in area near church in Karabakh's Stepanakert, bruises and bleeding seen
Forensic medicine expert examination has been...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos