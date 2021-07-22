Nearly 350 apartments to be exploited at the end of this year in Karabakh's Stepanakert alone

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today convened an enlarged working consultation over implementation of housing projects in the republic.

As reported the President’s press service, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Chief of Staff of the President Karen Shahramanyan and Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan delivered reports on the construction works underway in Stepanakert and the regions, the upcoming programs, as well as the process of accommodating citizens displaced and left homeless as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression launched against Artsakh in 2020.

Based on the reports, construction of nearly 200 apartments and mansions has already been launched, and nearly 350 apartments will be exploited by the end of this year in Stepanakert alone.

The head of state emphasized that the solution to the housing issues of homeless families and other vulnerable groups is one of the key objectives of the government and that all public administration bodies need to be act transparently and provide principled approaches.

A few days ago, the President also approved the program for providing apartments to the families of persons who were killed (died) and are declared missing in action as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, as well as persons who have been declared as indefinitely disabled and/or homeless.