Armenian government exempts company importing raw material for military helmets production from customs duty
Armenian government exempts company importing raw material for military helmets production from customs duty
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

During today’s session, the Armenian government granted a tax privilege to WOLVERINE E.A.D.G LLC, which will be exempt from paying the customs duty for import of technological equipment, raw materials and materials imported for implementing an investment program in an overriding sector.

The imported raw materials and equipment will be used to produce protective ballistic military helmets; armored jackets and special anti-thermal tactical equipment; special anti-thermal and anti-vision tactical outfits; rupture and blockade capsules; auxiliary specifics of hunting, tactical and military weapons, as well as shooting targets and accessories.

Through the program, it is planned to invest AMD 2-3,000,000,000 for obtaining raw materials, and the rest will be used to obtain equipment.

The program will help create 12-16 new jobs with an average salary of up to AMD 304,000.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
