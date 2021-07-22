July 22 digest: Pashinyan talks Azerbaijani provocations near border, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 22.07.21:
- Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a speech at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia amid provocations of Azerbaijan near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
"Azerbaijan's provocative steps and maximalist aspirations pose new threats to our region, Armenia, and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]," he noted referring to the key role that Russia plays in ensuring stability and security in our region.
The acting PM also expressed hope that Azerbaijan would fulfill—as soon as possible—its written obligation to return the Armenian captives, hostages, and other detainees.
- The Azerbaijani capital Baku Court on Grave Crimes has sentenced Russian Armenian Eduard Dubakov to ten years in prison, Haqqin.az reported.
A criminal case was opened against Dubakov amid terrorism, financing of terrorism and participation in a criminal community, or in an association of organizers, leaders or other representatives of organized groups), and illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan.
- Armenian News-NEWS.am has received phone calls from citizens telling the news agency that police officers are stopping drivers and searching their cars in different sectors of Yerevan.
The press service of the Police of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that there is enhanced traffic service in Yerevan, but refused to state the reason.
- The deputy health minister of Armenia has spoken about the tense coronavirus situation in the country.
Armenia has reported 225 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 228,161.
"We have already had more than 200 indicators of coronavirus spread for two days," Lena Nanushyan noted.
3,790 people are currently receiving treatment, of which 660 — hospital treatment. 282 of them are in serious condition, and 48 people are in severe condition, there are two deaths, said the deputy minister.
Also, Nanushyan called on Armenia’s residents to be vaccinated before the new wave of COVID-19 intensifies.
Lena Nanushyan said that around 5,000 people were being vaccinated daily in Armenia, but PM Pashinyan called to separate the number of vaccinations of Armenia’s residents and of foreigners in the country.