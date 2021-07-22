Armenia Central Electoral Commission approves record on provision of mandates to Members of Parliament

During today’s session, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia approved the record on the registration of deputies of the National Assembly and the provision of mandates.

Before that, the CEC had repealed the registration of 20 candidates for Member of Parliament since they had self-recused. Out of the 20 candidates, 17 are from the ruling Civil Contract Party, and 3 are from the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc.

The new parliament will have 107 deputies, including 71 deputies of Civil Contract Party, 29 deputies of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc and 7 deputies of the opposition ‘I Have Honor’ bloc.

Three of the representatives of the four national minorities will be represented in the Civil Contract Faction, and the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc will have one representative of a national minority.