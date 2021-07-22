Armenia Central Electoral Commission declares Aug. 2 as date for convening first parliamentary session

During today’s session, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia decided that the first session of the National Assembly formed as a result of the snap parliamentary elections will be convened on August 2 at 10am.

Chairman of the CEC Tigran Mukuchyan stated that, according to the requirements of the legislation, in case of snap election of the National Assembly, the first session shall be convened on the second Monday following formation of the newly elected National Assembly at 10am, about which the chairman of the CEC shall make an announcement.

Mukuchyan said August 2nd is declared as the day of convening the first session fo the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia.