Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for deceased soldiers in Mataghis were fruitless

The searches conducted in Mataghis today were fruitless since the remains or relics of deceased servicemen were not found, as reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The searches will continue over the next few days, and the Service will provide further information about the directions and results.
The Service added that since the truce signed after the war, the remains of a total of 1,611 deceased servicemen, volunteer soldiers, reserve officers and civilians have been found and removed as a result of the searches conducted in the territories of Artsakh seized by Azerbaijan.