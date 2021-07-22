News
Thursday
July 22
Armenia's Pashinyan holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin
Armenia's Pashinyan holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held phone talks with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. As reported the press service of the acting premier, the parties thoroughly discussed a broad range of issues related to the region and issues of mutual interest.

The parties touched upon the course of implementation of the agreements reached within the scope of the statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, particularly the return of captives and the reopening of roads in the region. They also discussed the current and prospective issues regarding bilateral cooperation in the economic and defense sectors.

In the context of the current situation in the region, Pashinyan underscored the key role that the Russian Federation plays in maintaining peace and stability. The parties stressed the importance of the activities of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
