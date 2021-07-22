Armenia MOD: Monthly payment of AMD 300,000 is terminated in case body of missing soldier is identified and buried

In case the body of a missing serviceman is identified and buried, the monthly payment of AMD 300,000 for the members of the serviceman’s family is terminated after the members are recognized as beneficiaries of the Fund, and the paid amounts are reduced from the beneficiary’s lump-sum amount subject to be paid by the Fund. This is stated in the clarification given by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The ministry’s clarification particularly reads as follows:

“Decision No 2001-L of the Government of Armenia of December 10, 2020 approved the action for social support to the families of servicemen who were declared missing in action as a result of the hostilities launched by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, and Decision N 2180-L of the Government of Armenia of December 24, 2020 approved the provision of a monthly fee for the families of servicemen who were declared missing in action as a result of the hostilities in 2020.

According to these Decisions, a monthly fee of AMD 300,000 is paid to the family members of every serviceman declared as missing in action until clarification of the status of the missing servicemen, but no longer than for nine months, starting from the month that this action is approved.

Decision N 2001-L of the Government of Armenia of December 10, 2020 prescribes that the monthly fee is paid through the Fund for Reparation of Damages Caused to the Life and Health of Servicemen.

In case the body of a missing serviceman is identified and buried, the monthly payment of AMD 300,000 for the members of the serviceman’s family is terminated after the members are recognized as beneficiaries of the Fund, and the paid amounts are reduced from the beneficiary’s lump-sum amount subject to be paid by the Fund.”