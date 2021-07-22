News
168.am: Brawl takes place in building of Armenia's State Supervision Service, chief not commenting
168.am: Brawl takes place in building of Armenia's State Supervision Service, chief not commenting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Deputy Head of the State Supervision Service of Armenia Rafael Zakaryan, his assistant and another employee got into a brawl in the building of the State Supervision Service, 168.am reported.

In his office, Zakaryan and his assistant beat one of the employees of the Service.

The incident was reported to Head of the State Supervision Service Tigran Ulikhanyan, who interfered and resolved the incident.

168.am tried to ask Ulikhanyan about details, and in response, he stated the following: “I don’t give interviews about incidents. I won’t comment on anything.”

According to 168.am’s sources, this isn’t the only incident, and similar sharp clashes take place often.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
