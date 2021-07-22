Karabakh Ombudsman: Resident of Aygestan village crosses over to sector under Azerbaijani control

Based on the information gathered by the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), today a resident of Aygestan village of Askeran region got lost in a sector of Khramort district and crossed over to the sector under Azerbaijani control.
This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the person was returned to the Armenian side through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers and that his life and health are not at risk.