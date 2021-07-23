News
25-year-old employee of Armenia ex-MP's company dies in hospital after car accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to shamshyan.com, today 25-year-old resident of Yerevan Hayk Poghosyan died at the reanimation unit of the National Traumatology Center.

Poghosyan was transferred to the Center after getting into an accident in the Gazel car that resident of Yerevan Narek Nazaryan was driving while exiting the tunnel leading to Dilijan on the Yerevan-Sevan-Ijevann road. After the accident, a fire broke out in the car, after which Nazaryan and Poghosyan were transferred to the hospital with burns of varying degrees.

A criminal case has been launched and will be transferred to the investigation division of the Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

According to shamshyan.com, the deceased and the injured were working at ALEX HOLDING LLC, which belongs to former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, businessman Samvel Aleksanyan and is registered in the Malatia-Sebastia district of Yerevan (Nazaryan works as a driver-delivery guy).
