Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities must be held accountable, compensate for damage caused to our villagers

The Azerbaijani authorities must be held accountable and compensate for the damage caused to all our villagers. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote this on Facebook, and posted the photos two documents.
"One of these documents is the calculation of the damage to the destroyed garden of a resident of Davit Bek village of Kapan [city], and the other—a contract for the lease of a plot of land for agricultural purposes by a resident of Vardenis [town], but he is no longer able to do so.
The documents are an example that proves: The property, social security, and other legal rights of these residents of Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces have been violated due to the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces [there].
The Azerbaijani authorities must be held accountable and compensate for the damage caused to all our villagers.
They must compensate for the fact that, in addition to serious security threats, they have disrupted the normal and peaceful life of the people, depriving them of the opportunity to earn family income.
These facts prove once again that border issues cannot be considered separate from the rights of border residents.
Whatever the political mechanism in these matters, it cannot succeed if it does not take into account human rights.
We must use all opportunities, we must achieve—without despair and with consistent steps—the restoration of violated rights.
Impunity makes the risk of repeating the most serious violations real," Tatoyan wrote.