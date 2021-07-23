News
Newspaper: Strict security measures taken in Armenia legislature
Newspaper: Strict security measures taken in Armenia legislature
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Strict security measures have been taken in the National Assembly just days before the formation of the new parliament.

Additional funds were also allocated—about 130 million drams [(approx. US$266,960)]. In particular, arched X-ray devices have been installed at the entrances of the [parliament sessions’] hall. From now on, all the MPs will have to pass through them when entering the hall.

Until recently, such devices were installed only at the checkpoints of the two (…) entrances to the parliament.

One can only guess what the authorities—and more specifically, [acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan—are afraid of.

From now on, their parliamentary colleagues are not the conformist PAP and BAP [parties], but the radical "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, some of whose members were put to prison by the same Nikol Pashinyan.
Հայերեն
