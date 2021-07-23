Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary mandate is given to those involved in criminal cases

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday, the Central Electoral Commission [(CEC)] approved the list of persons who received the mandate of an MP of the NA [(National Assembly)] of the 8th convocation.
It is interesting that the candidates who are involved in this or that criminal case will also receive an MP mandate.
Besides, two [opposition] "Armenia" bloc representatives who received the mandate of an NA MP—the former head of Meghri community, Mkhitar Zakaryan, and the head of Sisian community, Artur Sargsyan—are now under arrest, another candidate—[Dr.] Armen Charchyan [now former director of Izmirlian Medical Center in Yerevan]—was released on bail.
The thing is that these candidates were prosecuted as an MP candidate—with the permission of the CEC—, whereas the regulation [for prosecuting] is different in the case of MPs. The Prosecutor General shall come to the parliament and submit petitions to strip them of their parliamentary immunity, then to deprive them of their liberty, and these MPs can be brought to account only after they [i.e., the petitions] are approved [in parliament] by secret ballot.