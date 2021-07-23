News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 23
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary mandate is given to those involved in criminal cases
Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary mandate is given to those involved in criminal cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday, the Central Electoral Commission [(CEC)] approved the list of persons who received the mandate of an MP of the NA [(National Assembly)] of the 8th convocation.

It is interesting that the candidates who are involved in this or that criminal case will also receive an MP mandate.

Besides, two [opposition] "Armenia" bloc representatives who received the mandate of an NA MP—the former head of Meghri community, Mkhitar Zakaryan, and the head of Sisian community, Artur Sargsyan—are now under arrest, another candidate—[Dr.] Armen Charchyan [now former director of Izmirlian Medical Center in Yerevan]—was released on bail.

The thing is that these candidates were prosecuted as an MP candidate—with the permission of the CEC—, whereas the regulation [for prosecuting] is different in the case of MPs. The Prosecutor General shall come to the parliament and submit petitions to strip them of their parliamentary immunity, then to deprive them of their liberty, and these MPs can be brought to account only after they [i.e., the petitions] are approved [in parliament] by secret ballot.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Strict security measures taken in Armenia legislature
One can only guess what the authorities are afraid of…
 Newspaper: How will issue of Armenia parliament’s opposition vice-speaker be resolved?
Third President Serzh Sargsyan wants that position to be filled by unknown and very young woman, Anna Mkrtchyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia envoys get frank on their closed online chat
The dissident ambassador was not allowed to stay in office even for a day more…
 Newspaper: On what arguments Armenia Constitutional Court made decision?
That the snap elections to the National Assembly were not declared invalid…
 Newspaper: Pashinyan to be elected Armenia PM without voting in parliament
According to Article 149 of the Constitution…
 Newspaper: Businessmen also targeted by Armenia authorities
In addition to "disobedient" community leaders…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos