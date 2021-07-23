Armenia Justice Ministry, French University sign MOU

The Ministry of Justice of Armenia and the French University in Armenia today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
As reported the Ministry of Justice, the document was signed by acting Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan and Rector of the French University in Armenia Bertrand Venard.
The aim of the memorandum is to ensure that students apply their theoretical knowledge in practice and gain applied skills through professional experience.
The acting minister and rector attached importance to this initiative targeted at the strengthening of cooperation and expressed confidence that the French University will become a part of the reforms of the Ministry of Justice with its quality human resources.
At the end of the signing of the memorandum, Rector Venard also met with alumni of the French University who currently work for the Ministry of Justice.
The memorandum envisages the organizing of meetings of the ministry’s officials with students and professors, roundtables and scientific conferences, students’ visits to the units of the ministry, the use of the resources of the University for implementation of the ministry’s actions, etc.