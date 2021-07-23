Another charity by Mikayel Vardanyan has been discovered

The area of ​​the statue of Aleksandr Myasnikyan next to Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park is closed for more than a year. Currently, active construction work is underway inside the area. The five pillars being an integral part of the statue of historical and cultural value, have never been renovated, since their opening in 1980, are in a state of disrepair, and pose a threat to thousands of visitors of the Park. It turned out that the immense and responsible task of restoring and strengthening the monument is not fulfilled by the state, but by the benefactor, in particular, by a well-known businessman and the benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan. It should be reminded that Mikayel Vardanyan was elected a non-party deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in 2003 and has not been involved in political activities for more than 9 years after leaving the Parliament seat.

Mikayel Vardanyan is actively involved in charity both then and today. Restoration of Myasnikyan statue with the help of a benefactor is not the only program. The direction of the programs is wide. In particular, the benefactor has helped people with disabilities, including children, women with many children, and the families of fallen servicemen, etc. Hundreds of projects have been implemented in the border communities of Tavush Province within the framework of charitable programs financed by Mikayel Vardanyan. Irrigation and drinking water pipelines have been constructed, roads, cultural houses, kindergartens, and schools have been renovated. The problem of gasification and lighting has been solved in several communities. Many communities have been provided with the necessary agricultural equipment, and several other community projects have been implemented. By the way, we clarified that the renovation of the statute will be completed in December 2021.