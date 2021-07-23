News
Friday
July 23
Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension
Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

During last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the role of third parties, including Turkey, exacerbated regional tension. Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, stated this at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings on Turkey, VOA Armenian Service reported.

She added that Washington had put pressure on Ankara not to get involved in regional conflicts threatening stability.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, who chaired the hearings, asked whether the Under Secretary of State was aware that Turkey had facilitated the transfer of militants from Syria to Azerbaijan during the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Nuland, however, did not respond to this question, proposing to make this a separate subject of discussion.

In his response, Menendez insinuated that he was also awaiting a response from the State Department on whether any Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan had been examined. He stated that these drones include parts made in the USA, and this, according to him, is completely unacceptable.

The regularity of Turkish aggression in the region has become the norm, Menendez said, referring to Ankara's involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He expects a clear assessment and steps from the current US administration on Turkey's actions in this regard, criticizing Ankara for providing military assistance to Azerbaijan and facilitating the transfer of militants from Syria to Azerbaijan.

Another member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Chris Van Hollen, described Turkey's actions against Armenia as inimical.

And according to Victoria Nuland, in addition to differences over regional conflicts, particularly over Nagorno-Karabakh, the approaches of Washington and Ankara are contradictory on several other matters, too.
