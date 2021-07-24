News
Brazil twin sisters killed live on Instagram
Brazil twin sisters killed live on Instagram
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Two twin sisters in Brazil were killed live on Instagram, The Sun reported.

They were executed in a horrific Instagram livestream.

The women, named locally as Amalia and Amanda Alves, were forced to kneel before being shot in the back of the head because they "knew too much" about a drug deal, it is claimed.

Footage of the gangland shooting has since been viewed thousands of times, according to Brazilian media.

The 18-year-old women, both said to be moms, were killed on the side of the road behind a property complex in Pacajus. Their bodies were discovered hours later.

Amanda leaves behind a three-year-old daughter, while Amalia's son is just six months old.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

The sisters were forced to lift up their hair into a bun before the suspect fired the fatal bullets, Jornal de Brasilia reports.

He is then accused of blasting two more shots at one of the sisters before firing another four bullets at the other's body.

Video footage streamed live on social media captured the sisters' harrowing final moments.

 

 
