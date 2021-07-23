News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 23
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia receives respectable rankings in international indices assessing investment climate
Armenia receives respectable rankings in international indices assessing investment climate
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

According to the US State Department’s 2021 Investment Climate Statement, Armenia has—over several years—received respectable rankings in international indices that review country business environments and investment climates. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the US Embassy in Yerevan.

“Armenia presents a variety of opportunities for investors, and the country’s legal framework and government policy aim to attract investment,” the Embassy added on Facebook.

More information in this regard is available here.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Ambassador to Armenia discusses efforts to help families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh
Ambassador Tracy was pleased to have the...
 Yerevan State University opening new M.A. program in American Studies
The newly developed M.A. program offers a...
 Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with US Secretary of State at latter's initiative
The acting premier highly appreciated the...
 Armenia joins Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment program of NASA
This was referred to during a recent meeting between the Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, and the US Ambassador to Armenia…
 Lynne Tracy: US will continue to be committed to supporting democratic, economic, social governance of Armenia
The American ambassador met with members of the ARF party Armenia Supreme Body...
 Tert.am: Azerbaijan complicates challenge of reaching durable peace over Karabakh, says John Evans
The US ambassador to Armenia from 2004 to 2006…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos