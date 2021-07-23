Armenia receives respectable rankings in international indices assessing investment climate

According to the US State Department’s 2021 Investment Climate Statement, Armenia has—over several years—received respectable rankings in international indices that review country business environments and investment climates. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the US Embassy in Yerevan.
“Armenia presents a variety of opportunities for investors, and the country’s legal framework and government policy aim to attract investment,” the Embassy added on Facebook.
More information in this regard is available here.